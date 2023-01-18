IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill On Cusp Of Breaking Huge Virat Kohli And Shikhar Dhawan's ODI Record

Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is set to face Tom Latham's New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Shubman Gill has been in terrific form and was also one of the leading run scorers in the recently concluded India vs Sri Lanka series, which India won 3-0. The Indian opener is now on the cusp of breaking a massive record of two Indian star batters Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. Both, Virat and Dhawan are currently the joint record holder for the fastest Indian batters to reach 1000 ODI runs. They both reached this milestone in just 24 innings. Shubman Gill currently got 894 runs in 18 innings and is just 106 runs away from reaching the 1000 runs milestone. He can 6 more innings in his hand to achieve this feat faster than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. However, if Gill achieves this feat in the first ODI against New Zealand he would become the joint-second fastest batter in the batter to score 1000 ODI runs with Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Currently, the top spot in the tally is taken by Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman. Fakhar Zaman completed his 1000 ODI runs in just 18 matches making him the fastest batter to reach 1000 ODI runs. The three-match series would be the perfect opportunity for Shubman Gill to break this record and get past Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. He is in exceptionally good form too and that's why he is opening the Indian innings. with Rohit Sharma despite Ishan Kishan smashing the fastest ODI double ton.