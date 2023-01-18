IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Surpasses Virat Kohli And Shikhar Dhawan With His Third ODI Ton

Rohit Sharm's Team India is competing against Tom Latham-led New Zealand in the first ODI match of the three-match One-day International series in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International stadium. Shubman Gill smashed yet another ton and only helped his team's falling innings take a stand but also created history. His third ODI ton was really crucial for them as they lost three quick wickets and became the faster Indian to score 1000 ODI runs. He achieved this feat in just 19 innings and is the joint second-fastest batter to achieve this alongside Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Fakhar Zaman completed his 1000 ODI runs in just 18 matches making him the fastest batter to reach 1000 ODI runs.Both, Virat and Dhawan held the joint record holder for the fastest Indian batters to reach 1000 ODI runs. They both reached this milestone in just 24 innings. While Gill achieved this feat in just 19 ODI innings. Shubman Gill has been one of the most consistent batters for Team India in the 50-over format at the moment. He was also one of the leading run-scorers in the three-match series against Sri Lanka which India won 3-0. This was a back-to-back ODI century for Shubman Gill and it is great news for Indian fans considering the 50-over World Cup that would be played later this year in India. Shubman has solidified his spot in Team India wth his consistent knocks.