IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Lucknow Weather: Rain Threat Looms Large As IND Eye Series Levelling Win

India is all set to take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series. India had a poor outing in the first T20I as they went down to the Kiwis by 21 runs. Chasing a target of 177, India were blown away by the New Zealand spinners as the team was restricted to 155-9 despite Washington Sundar's 50 off 28 balls. The second T20I is a must-win game for team India to keep the series alive.

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The match is all set to get underway at 7:00 PM IST on January 29.

There is some rain predicted in Lucknow on the match day as the chances of precipitation are as high as 30 per cent.

Given that Prithvi Shaw has been scoring plethora of runs in domestic cricket, he may be given a shot in the playing XI at the cost of Rajat Patidar.

Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DJ Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(C), MJG Rippon, Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, BM Tickner, Ish Sodhi, BG Lister

: Shubman Gill, SA Yadav, HH Pandya(C), P Shaw, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, KL Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi