Mumbai, Dec 5: India continued their dominance on the 3rd day of the Test match against New Zealand as the Men in Blue are just 5-wickets away from a memorable victory at the Wankhede Stadium. The visitors still need 440 runs to carve out a victory as Virat Kohli and Co. will go into Day 4 with the upper hand.

Ravi Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India, as he scalped 3 wickets for 27 runs with Ajaz Patel extending his wicket-count to 14 in a single match. Patel’s figures is the best by any bowler against India.

Daryl Mitchell struck a defiant half-century and added 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls (36 not out) to delay the inevitable. At stumps on Day 3, Rachin Ravindra was keeping Nicholls company, with two runs against his name.

Earlier, India declared their second innings at 276 for 7 in 70 overs just before tea on the third day, setting New Zealand a target of 540.

Mayank Agarwal scored 62 and shared a century partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara while Shubman Gill (47) and Virat Kohli (36) added 82 runs for the third wicket as India went searching for runs. Axar Patel blasted an unbeaten 41 runs off 26 balls as India declared at 276/7.

Ajaz Patel, who on Saturday claimed a historic 10 wickets in an innings, was the best New Zealand bowler on the day as he claimed 4-106 in the second innings for an overall match haul of 14-225 — the best figures by any bowler against India. The previous best was 13/106 by Ian Botham of England at the Wankhede Stadium in 1980.

Brief scores: India 325 & 276/7 in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 62, Cheteshwar Pujara 47, Shubman Gill 47, Virat Kohli 36, Axar Patel 41 not out; Ajaz Patel 4-106, Rachin Ravindra 3-56) v New Zealand 62 & 140/5 in 45 overs (Daryl Mitchell 60, Henry Nicholls 36 not out; R Ashwin 3-27, Axar Patel 1-42).

(With Inputs From IANS)