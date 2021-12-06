Mumbai: India put up a strong and commanding show in the second and final Test against New Zealand, as Virat Kohli and Co. clinch their first series win under the tutelage of newly appointed coach, Rahul Dravid. Team India won by a massive 372 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Mayank Agarwal was adjudged as Man of the Match, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged the Player of the Series award. New Zealand slumped to a heavy defeat, but there is still something to cheer for Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner who bagged Rs. 1 lakh without even featuring in the starting XI.

Mitchell Santner with a good example of a half moon or Ardha Chandrasana pose 😁😁😁#yoga 🧘‍♂️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/c2e2RQBvP0 Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) December 3, 2021

During the first innings of the Mumbai Test at the Wankhede stadium, Santner came on as a substitute fielder for the visitors. In the 46th over, Shreyas Iyer whacked William Somerville in the very first ball, hoping to clear the boundary, but the all-rounder at mid-wicket pulled off a stunning effort and saved 6 runs for New Zealand. For his outstanding effort, the spectators inside the stadium applauded for his wonderful display of fielding.

Mitchell Santner gets an award without being in the playing XI 😅 Abhishek (@ImAbhishek7_) December 6, 2021

The 29 year old, Santner leaped to stop the ball going over the fence and within split seconds threw it inside the field. As a result, for his heroics at the boundary line, he was awarded ‘The Best Save of the Match,’ which fetched him Rs. 1 Lakh.