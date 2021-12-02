<strong>Mumbai: </strong><span class="dp-bl mg-t-10">It was an end to end battle as both India and New Zealand fought hard to secure a win in the opening Test. India led by Ajinkya Rahane put up 283 as target and had the advantage on the final day.</span><span class="dp-bl mg-t-10"> Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel ensured safe passage for the Kiwis as the T20 World Cup runners-up just edged the match to secure an all important draw. </span> <p></p> <p></p><span class="dp-bl mg-t-10">Now heading towards the second and Final Test match of the series, players and fans are concerned about the Mumbai weather. Off-season rain on Wednesday have put the match on high alert as rain may play a likely spoilsport on the 1st Day of the Test on Friday.</span> <p></p> <p></p><em>Weather.com </em>reported that there are high chances of rain on Thursday and on the day when the Test begins, the chances of the skies opening up is very less. <p></p> <p></p>The Friday weather is expected to be humid with partial sunshine, with a rain probability of 25 per cent according to <em>AccuWeather, </em>with the cloud cover likely to be at 74% when the match starts and will come down to as low as 35% in the afternoon. <p></p> <p></p>Since the pitches will be covered, chances of moisture being on the surface is very much possible, which will help the seamers a lot during the course of play. <p></p> <p></p>The temperature range would be between 26-29 C and after 2 pm, the skies are expected to be partly sunny. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Probable Line-ups: </strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>India:</strong> Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha/ KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav. <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand: </strong>Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee/Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville.