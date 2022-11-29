IND vs NZ 3rd ODI, Christchurch: Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

Christchurch: This is a must-win game for India as they are 1-0 down in the series. India lost the first match and the second game was washed out due to rain. Thus, if India need to level the series, they will have to win at all costs.

Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer scored the 50s in the first ODI as India posted a score of 306, however, the bowlers failed to defend the target after Tom Latham scored a blazing century, while Kane Williamson made 94 to take New Zealand to a comfortable win.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming Details

The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime video. The match will also be telecasted on DD Sports.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Match Details

The IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 AM IST

IND vs NZ predicted XIs

India Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Probable XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

IND vs NZ ODI Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar