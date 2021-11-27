Kanpur: Former cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra slammed poor umpiring by both stand-in umpires. In his video, he minced no words whatsoever in criticizing the umpiring stands which are talking points in international games and tournaments.

Umpires Nitin Menon and Virendra Sharma made plenty of wrong decisions on Day 2 which got overturned. New Zealand opener Tom Latham got the DRS call right three times before getting out on 95. LBW decisions that came off the edge of the bat were given in favour of the bowlers. It is noteworthy that on Day 3, Latham was given not out by the umpires, although he was plumb in front of the wicket against Ashwin

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said he has “lost count” of how many times Latham was given out wrongly. He also said that the Kiwi opener must have thought if the umpire didn’t like his face. The former cricketer also mentioned a no-ball that wasn’t given by the umpire.

“We once again saw the same thing. Umpiring has been of a very ordinary standard. Tom Latham was given out like Shubman Gill but it turned out to be an inside edge. Nitin Menon, who is usually very good, the standard has fallen there as well… How many times did it happen today with Tom Latham? I have actually lost count. On one occasion there was no edge but the bat hit the pad, and the umpire gave him out then do you know what he [would have] said? “This umpire doesn’t like my face or what?” There was one more when Ravichandran Ashwin crossed the return crease, it should have been a no-ball but wasn’t given.” said Aakash Chopra.

India made a strong comeback after they were denied a wicket on Day 2. However, after a solid opening partnership of 129 runs, New Zealand lost 10 wickets for 167 runs on Day 3 taking their first innings total to 296. Axar Patel picked up another 5 wicket haul.