Dubai: Ahead of the do-or-die match against New Zealand, Virat Kohli trended bizarrely on social space on Sunday morning. The hashtag that was trending was #DiwaliAsPerKohli. If one looks at it first up, the individual would get confused for obvious reasons. Kohli had in the past advised fans not to burst crackers during the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Kohli was recently trolled for Diwali Tips on the Pinterest ad.

In the self-recorded video, the Indian captain says that this year has been difficult for people across the globe, especially for Indians. Hence, we are all looking forward to Diwali. As Diwali comes closer, he said he would share tips on how to enjoy a meaningful Diwali with family and friends.

Sharing the video, Kohli wrote, “Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile ‘viratkohli’ – link in bio.”

Here is how fans are reacting:

Kohli asked you to say no to crackers.He didn’t order you to do BJP Govts have banned crackers in various states. Ideally the RW should bash BJP for ruining our Diwali but they are going after their all time punching bag,Kohli.#DiwaliAsPerViratKohli CricB (@cricBK7) October 30, 2021

Andhbhakts see this world’s most polluted cities !! Kohli is running just to save you and your families life ! Have some knowledge #DiwaliAsPerViratKohli pic.twitter.com/oueEPFv31g Ammar (@itz_ammar18) October 30, 2021

RIP for indian government and RW We Stand With Virat Kohli”#DiwaliAsPerViratKohli pic.twitter.com/30Mjy3mwUD shreya (@ViratsCutiepie) October 30, 2021

Bhakts time and again forget Virat has Mahadev tattoo on his hand, named his daughter Vamika, another name of Goddess Durga. Just not burning firecrackers during Diwali won’t make him Anti Hindu#DiwaliAsPerViratKohli pic.twitter.com/qdtytg2kg1 Aditya Chanda (@IamA_Chanda18) October 30, 2021

Kohli would be a key player when India takes on NZ in the must-win Super 12 game on Sunday. Only a win can keep their semis hopes alive. It will not be easy against a formidable NZ outfit.