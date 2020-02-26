Despite the recent debacles against New Zealand first in the ODIs and now in Wellington Test, Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath said India's bowling attack remains a 'world-class' unit. McGrath blamed India's underwhelming performances on factors such as injury layoffs and toss. The number one ranked side - India lost the opening Test against New Zealand by 10 wickets in Wellington. <p></p> <p></p>While Ishant Sharma returned with a five-wicket haul, his pace colleagues Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami managed just one wicket each as New Zealand posted a match-deciding first innings score of 348 despite being 216 for six at one stage. <p></p> <p></p>"I still have total faith in the Indian (bowling) lineup. They had a few injuries of late. Sharma is coming back and he did get five wickets. Bumrah had a couple of injuries and he is coming back," McGrath told reporters on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>"So, yeah, I think the Indian bowling attack is world-class and there is no doubt about that," he added. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't have any issues with the bowling attack, you don't lose form overnight. It was just one of those things where the toss made a huge difference. (in the first test in New Zealand), but you still got to get and score runs." <p></p> <p></p>McGrath praised Ishant for 'reinventing' himself and also lauded Shami and Bumrah. <p></p> <p></p>"...the way he's (Ishant) comeback in the last couple years, it's been impressive. I thought his career might have been finished at the international level, but he has reinvented himself and he is bowling well," said the 50-year-old, who is in the city for a Tourism Australia event. <p></p> <p></p>"Shami bowls good pace and is deceptive in the pace he bowls, he can move the ball around and is very experienced, just knows the game so well. <p></p> <p></p>"Jasprit is unique with the way he goes about it short run-up, powers through the crease can swing the ball, good control and good pace (in) second third spells. And then on top of that the other quicks and spinner." <p></p> <p></p>According to McGrath, the pitches in Australia and New Zealand are different and he advised the Indian bowling unit to be patient. <p></p> <p></p>"In New Zealand, it swings more, it seams a little bit more. So that first pitch there was a fair bit of grass and India lost the toss. <p></p> <p></p>"You've got to bat really well and on those pitches that are doing a bit, as a bowling unit, you have to do less. Just be patient, just get the ball in the right area," he added. <p></p> <p></p>(With PTI Inputs)