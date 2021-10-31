Delhi: Exactly a week after losing a lopsided encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan, India suffered a huge blow on Sunday at the same venue when they were comprehensively beaten by an inspired New Zealand side in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 encounter in Dubai. Playing after a 6-day break, Virat Kohli-led Team India failed to bring their A-game and were handed an eight-wicket drubbing by the Black Caps. Following the defeat, the swords are out once again and former England captain Michael Vaughan wasted no time in calling the Indian cricket team “underachievers in white-ball cricket”

This observation from Vaughan came after India came up with another listless display of cricket both with the bat and ball against New Zealand. Team India managed to post a meagre 110/7 in 20 overs after New Zealand had won the Toss and invited the opposition to bat first in the Group 2 Super 12 battle of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Let’s be honest For all the talent & depth in #India cricket they under achieved massively for years in white ball Cricket #Fact #T20WorldCup Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

India should take a leaf out of all other countries Allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience #India #T20WorldCup Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

“Let’s be honest For all the talent & depth in #India cricket, they underachieved massively for years in white ball Cricket #Fact #T20WorldCup” – Vaughan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

The 47-year-old also criticized the world’s richest cricket board – BCCI – for not allowing their cricketers to participate in foreign T20 leagues. Vaughan said in another Tweet: “India should take a leaf out of all other countries Allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience #India #T20WorldCup.”

No one will admit it including themselves as they are so humble but #NZ are pound for pound the best all format Cricket team in the World at the moment #Fact #T20WorldCup Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021

The former England captain also hailed New Zealand for their complete peformance against India. He termed the Kiwis “best all format team” in the world. “No one will admit it including themselves as they are so humble but #NZ are pound for pound the best all format Cricket team in the World at the moment #Fact #T20WorldCup” – Vaughan wrote on his Twitter handle.

Trent Boult scalped three wickets while Ish Sodhi returned with two wickets for New Zealand. For the Men in Blue, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya played the innings of 26 not out and 23 as no other Indian btter crossed the 30-mark.

Meanwhile, the bowlers also failed to impress once again and looked completely out of rhythm. Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian bowler who picked up a couple of wickets to dent New Zealand’s charge in 111 chase in Dubai.