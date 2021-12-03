Mumbai: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai due to the recurrence of his left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of this year. Tom Latham will lead the Black Caps in place of Williamson, who has been dealing with the tendon injury since it first emerged in the New Zealand home summer.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed the injury had flared up during the first Test in Kanpur and with it failing to improve in the days following the match, the call was made to rule the captain out. “It’s been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury,” Stead said.

“While we’ve been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow.

“Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn’t an option,” he further stated.

Team News | BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India in Mumbai as he continues to battle the left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of 2021. More | https://t.co/VClIKxKI8Q #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wGeA46LN4g BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2021

Stead informed that Williamson will require sustained rest. Williamson has been dealing with the issue in his left elbow since last year. The injury flared up during the Kanpur Test and the team management was forced to make the call as no improvement was observed in his condition.

“It’s been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it’s important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him.

“He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading,” Stead added.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli opted to bat after winning the toss against New Zealand in the second Test at Wankhede Stadium on Friday. While Kohli came in place of injured and out of form vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is out with hamstring niggle, off-spinner Jayant Yadav, playing his first test in nearly five years, came in place of Ravindra Jadeja, out with right forearm niggle.

Ishant Sharma is also ruled out with Mohammed Siraj coming in his place.