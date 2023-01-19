Breaking News

    IND Vs NZ ODI: Former Indian Cricketer Compares Shubman Gill With MS Dhoni Following Historic Knock In 1st ODI

    Shubman Gill broke a couple of records during his iconic double-ton knock. He first became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1000 ODI runs and then went on to become the youngest player to smash an ODI double century.

    January 19, 2023
    Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Tom Latham's New Zealand by 12 runs in the high-scoring first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Shubman Gill received the player of the match award for his record-shattering innings of 208 runs of just 149 balls. Shubman Gill broke a couple of records during his iconic double-ton knock. He first became the fastest Indian batter to complete 1000 ODI runs and then went on to become the youngest player to smash an ODI double century. However, Michael Bracewell's blazing knock of 140 runs of just 78 balls almost took the match out of India's claws but India managed to clinch a victory in despite great efforts from Bracewell and Santner. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was amazed by Gill's iconic knock just like the rest of the world. He even talked about how his innings reminded him of the Indian legend and former skipper MS Dhoni. "When I saw Dhoni the first time that he mostly hit straight sixes told me that he will be consistent when it comes to big hitting. Gill has the same gift. Fingers crossed for him," Manjrekar said in a tweet. Gill demonstrated his power-hitting ability as he smashed 19 boundaries and 9 massive sixes in his astonishing innings.

