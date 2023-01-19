IND Vs NZ ODI: Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Reacts To His Controversial Dismissal

Hyderabad: In a high-scoring and entertaining first one-day international at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeated Tom Latham's New Zealand by 12 runs. However, the dismissal of Hardik Pandya was one of the match's controversial events. The dismissal received tons of backlash from fans and cricket experts all over. Hardik Pandya was batting on 28 from 38 balls and was progressing the scoreboard along with double-ton hitter Shubman Gill before he was dismissed in a controversial manner in the 40th over. Pandya tried to defend the ball by angling toward Daryl Mitchell on the fourth delivery of the over. Tom Latham, the wicketkeeper for New Zealand, took the ball that was very close to the stumps. One of the bails was lost in the process. The decision was then sent upstairs to the TV umpire, who ruled the ball "out" after considering the situation from a variety of perspectives. "Oh, it's been given out! Daryl Mitchell should be happy, should really be happy, because that, if you take a look again as to where the keeper's gloves are, where the ball is as it passes the stumps, it looked as if the ball was at least an inch, inch-and-a-half above the stumps ball clearly looks to be above the bail. You can see as it goes past into the gloves, there's no red light, it's only after that. There you go. From that angle you can see that the gloves are closer to the bails than the ball," Shastri said on-air. Even Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic was unimpressed with the decision and posted a story about it on the internet with the caption stating "There was no bat involved, wasn't bowled out. So how's this out?"