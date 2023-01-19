IND Vs NZ ODI: Hilarious Post-Match Interaction Between Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma And Ishan Kishan Goes Viral - Watch
Following the match, Rohit Sharma recorded a hilarious segment with two young double-ton hitters of Team India Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. The Indian skipper appreciated Shubman Gill's knock and asked him about it.
Hyderabad: In the high-scoring first one-day international at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Team India led by Rohit Sharma defeated Tom Latham's New Zealand by 12 runs. Shubman Gill broke records by scoring an astonishing knock of 208 runs in just 149 balls, earning him the player of the match award. However, despite the great efforts of Bracewell and Santner, India managed to clinch a victory by 12 runs. Michael Bracewell's blistering knock of 140 runs off just 78 balls had everyone on their feet and almost took the match off India's grip.
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan welcome Hyderabad Hero Shubman Gill to the 200 club |Shubman Gill double century | 1000 ODIs runs in 19 innings #ShubmanGill #INDvsNZ #RohitSharma? #HardikPandya? #IshanKishan #notout #NOTOUT #MichaelBracewell #Shardul #ViratKohli? pic.twitter.com/1ZxsILQ2EQHits Talks (@RKhabr) January 18, 2023
However, a part of that is going viral all over the internet. It is a part where Rohit is talking to Ishan about how he was dropped for three matches after hitting an ODI double ton. Ishan's hilarious response to that has taken over social media. "Ishan, you scored a 200 and didn't play 3 matches," Rohit Sharma said to Ishan. "Rohit bhaiya, you're the captain," replied Ishan Kishan after which all three of Gill, Rohit, and Kishan burst into laughter.
Rohit Sharma - "Ishan, you scored a 200 and didn't play 3 matches". Ishan Kishan - "Rohit bhaiya, you're the captain".???#shubhmangill #RohitSharma? #IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/OuDXO11cIQRohit Rajpurohit ?? ? (@rajpurohit004) January 19, 2023
