IND Vs NZ ODI: Indian Legend Lash Out At Ishan Kishan For Fake Appeal Against Tom Latham

Team India defeated New Zealand by 12 runs in a high-scoring and entertaining first ODI match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. There were some controversial moments in the match too like Hardik Pandya's dismissal. Ishan Kishan's prank on Tom Latham might be one of those moments despite only being done as a joke. Even Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Karthik did not find that act on a good note. The incident occurred in the 16th over, when Ishan decided to have some fun. He tried to fool Latham into thinking that maybe the New Zealand batter was out hit-wickets as the red light flashed. However, replays showed that Ishan had whipped the bails off.It wouldn't have mattered if it had ended right away; instead, Gavaskar and Kartik were irritated by Ishan's appeal as he even made the square leg umpire move upstairs. Even the NZ's dugout appeared confused during the whole incident.Ishan wanted nothing more than to have some fun, but Gavaskar and Kartik were against the act. "You can appeal all you want, but that is not the right thing," a visibly upset Murali Kartik said on air. "As a joke, it was ok. But then to go and appeal, don't think that is the right thing to do. As a joke to maybe say or suggest to Tom Latham that what had happened earlier on when India were batting... that is understandable. But not to appeal. That is not on. That is not cricket," said the Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar