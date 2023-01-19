IND Vs NZ ODI: Video Of Shubman Gill Waving At Fans Chanting 'Sara-Sara' Goes Viral

Shubman Gill received the player of the match award for his record-breaking innings of 208 runs of just 149 balls and for helping Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeat Tom Latham's New Zealand by 12 runs in the high-scoring first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. During his astonishing double-ton knock, Shubman Gill established a few new records. He became the youngest player to score a double century in an ODI and became the fastest Indian batsman to score 1000 ODI runs. Gill became the fifth Indian batsman to score 200 runs in one-day internationals with his 208 off 149 balls. Tendulkar was the first men cricketer to accomplish this feat, and Virender Sehwag came in second. After that, Rohit Sharma scored three double centuries, followed by Ishan Kishan, who had a fantastic double century against Bangladesh in December of the previous year.The crowd's reaction when Gill entered the field near the boundary ropes was the part of the show that caught everyone's attention. A section of fans can be heard chanting "Sara, Sara" in a video that has gone viral on social media. However, Gill played it down with a casual response, simply waving to the audience. In the past, Shubman Gill has been linked to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. However, there has been no official confirmation that the cricketer is dating any of the two.