IND Vs NZ ODI: Video Of Shubman Gill Waving At Fans Chanting 'Sara-Sara' Goes Viral
Shubman Gill received the player of the match award for his record-breaking innings of 208 runs of just 149 balls and for helping Team India defeat New Zealand by 12 runs in the high-scoring first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: Shubman Gill received the player of the match award for his record-breaking innings of 208 runs of just 149 balls and for helping Rohit Sharma-led Team India defeat Tom Latham's New Zealand by 12 runs in the high-scoring first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. During his astonishing double-ton knock, Shubman Gill established a few new records. He became the youngest player to score a double century in an ODI and became the fastest Indian batsman to score 1000 ODI runs. Gill became the fifth Indian batsman to score 200 runs in one-day internationals with his 208 off 149 balls. Tendulkar was the first men cricketer to accomplish this feat, and Virender Sehwag came in second. After that, Rohit Sharma scored three double centuries, followed by Ishan Kishan, who had a fantastic double century against Bangladesh in December of the previous year.
The crowd's reaction when Gill entered the field near the boundary ropes was the part of the show that caught everyone's attention. A section of fans can be heard chanting "Sara, Sara" in a video that has gone viral on social media. However, Gill played it down with a casual response, simply waving to the audience. In the past, Shubman Gill has been linked to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar. However, there has been no official confirmation that the cricketer is dating any of the two.
Sara Tendulkar ?? pic.twitter.com/PwFurQfmKUShivam Ojha (@THIOJHA) January 17, 2023
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 12 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
15 Jan 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 4 wickets
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
15 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs
