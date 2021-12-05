IND vs NZ: Ravichandran Ashwin Scalps 50 Wickets in Calendar Year in Tests; Only Indian Bowler to Achieve it on Most Number of Occasions

Mumbai: India finished Day 3 on top, with New Zealand still needing 440 runs to save the match. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for Team India, as the off-spinner finished with 3-27, taking the wickets of Will Yong, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor and extending his wicket count to 7 in the 2nd and last Test match at the Wankhade Stadium on Sunday.

Ashwin already became the third-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format of the game, overtaking Harbhajan Singh in the previous Test. On the 3rd Day, the former Delhi Capitals spinner went past the likes of Anil Kumble and once again Harbhajan Singh to become the only Indian bowler to scalp 50+ wickets on most number of occasions in a calendar year, after dismissing Kiwi opener Will Young.

Most 50+ Wickets in a calendar year in Tests for India:-

Ravichandran Ashwin (4) – 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021

Harbhajan Singh (3) – 2001, 2002, 2008

Anil Kumble (3) – 1999, 2004, 2006

Kapil Dev (2) – 1979, 1983

He is also the leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2021. Fellow spinner, Axar Patel is in 4th position with 35 wickets.

Most wickets in Tests in 2021: 51* – R Ashwin 44 – Shaheen Afridi 39 – Hasan Ali 35 – Axar Patel Ravi Ashwin becomes the first bowler to complete 50 wickets in Tests in 2021.#ravichandranashwin #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #Cricket #IndianCricketTeam #CricketTwitter Sachin Ghasil 🇮🇳 (@GhasilSachin) December 5, 2021

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner is only 9 dismissals away from overtaking India’s second-highest wicket-taker and World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.

In an interview with bcci.tv last month, Ashwin revealed how he was unsure of his career as a Test player back in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. But with the help of Delhi Capitals and with a renewed will, the former Chennai Super Kings man came back to the Indian team with a bang.