Jaipur: Playing together in the Indian Premier League – IPL – has it own share of pros and cons as cricketers from around the globe come together on a single platform to showcase their best skills and abilities. However, it has its own set of disadvantages, as the foreign players get to know about the strengths and weaknesses of Indian cricketers. One such incident was revealed by newly-appointed Team India’s T20I captain Rohit Sharma who was at his candid best after the hosts beat New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Speaking after the match, Rohit spoke about his battle with Black Caps pacer Trent Boult. Both Rohit and Boult are teammates in IPL’s most successful franchise – Mumbai Indians and the duo share a great off-the-field camaraderie as well. “When I captain him I always tell him to bluff, and that’s exactly what he did. He put the mid-wicket back and put the fine leg up and I knew he was gonna bowl a bouncer and I was just trying to put it over the fielder but unfortunately, there wasn’t much pace on the ball,” Rohit said on Boult’s slower-ball bouncer in the 1st T20I.

The 34-year-old Rohit, who played a brilliant knock of 48 off 36 balls against New Zealand, was outfoxed by Boult. Speaking after the match, the India skipper revealed how the Kiwi pacer outwitted him with the slower-ball bouncer, something that they discussed during their time at Mumbai Indians.

Rohit was in great touch before getting out by Boult on a slower-ball bouncer. He tried to hit the slower bouncer too hard over the short fine-leg fielder but was not able to clear Rachin Ravindra who was stationed perfectly.

Captain Rohit Sharma narrowly missed out on his fifty but set the ball rolling for India in the chase with 48 runs off 36 balls including 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Meanwhile, along with Rohit – India’s new No.3 Suryakumar Yadav scored a quickfire 62 off 40 balls as the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rohit also praised Suryakumar Yadav, with whom he shared a crucial 59-run stand for the second wicket. While Rohit fell on 48, Yadav scored an impressive 62.

“Surya batted brilliantly and that’s how he plays, he played some percentage shots as well and plays spin really well and uses the pace well for the fast bowlers,” he said.

Talking about his the new spin combination of Ravichandran Ashwin and Azar Patel, the Indian skipper said, “they (Ashwin and Axar) bowl in tandem for the Delhi Capitals and they are always looking to take wickets which is a good sign and it’s important to try and put the brakes and those guys do that.”

India will look to take an unassailable lead when they face New Zealand in the 2nd T20I in Ranchi on November 19.