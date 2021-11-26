Kanpur: Shreyas Iyer grabbed headlines as the Delhi Capitals batter made his much awaited debut in the red-ball format on Wednesday in the 1st Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. He became India’s 303rd player to play the longest format of the game and it was more special for him as India legend, Sunil Gavaskar presented him with the Test cap just before the match. Now Iyer is in line to become the highest individual scorer for India on Test debut.

Currently batting at 75 along with Ravindra Jadeja who is at 50, the duo helped India finish at 258/4 in Day 1 of the 1st Test. Shubman Gill scored 52 early on to give India a steady start. It was down to Iyer and Jadeja who are now well set for a strong finish for the Men in Blue in the first innings.

Iyer is currently the 8th highest individual run-scorer for India on debut in the longest format of the game. Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run-scorer for India on Test debut with 187 runs, which he scored against Australia. Rohit Sharma is placed second with 177 runs, followed by Prithvi Shaw who scored 134 runs against the West Indies.

Here is the list of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter on Test debut in the current century:-

Shikhar Dhawan- 187

Rohit Sharma- 177

Prithvi Shaw- 134

Suresh Raina- 120

Virender Sehwag- 105

Stuart Binny- 78

Mayank Agarwal- 76

Shreyas Iyer- 75

Shreyas was bold in his approach on debut and Jadeja wasn’t shy to put the loose ball away. India need this duo to carry on the good work. But the second new ball will be challenging. Both will have to start all over again and the morning won’t be easy with swing and seam on offer.