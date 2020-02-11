Not long back, England women opening batter Danielle Wyatt had posted a picture on her Instagram account where she was playing the slog sweep in the nets. India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal responded to that post and his response read, “666666”. Wyatt got cheeky and replied to that. Her reply read, “If you were bowling, yes.”

On Tuesday, during the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval, Mt. Maunganui, Chahal was India’s best bowler as he picked three wickets for 47 runs in 10 overs. After the match, the wrist-spinner took to Instagram and posted pictures of him during the match.

To the delight of the fans, Wyatt reacted to the post and said, “Ok, maybe I wouldn’t hit you for 66666.”

Chahal picked the wickets of NZ opener Martin Guptill, skipper Kane Williamson and allrounder James Neesham and gave India a glimmer of hope, but unfortunately, the tourists lost the match by five wickets and were whitewashed. It was India’s first whitewash in 31 years.

“They (New Zealand) have played quite extraordinarily in this series. So we need to appreciate that. Poor fielding happens at times. Once in 10 series it happens, we have time until the next ODI series. We have seen what are the shortcomings and we have enough time to work on it before the next series,” said Chahal after the match.

It was also the third time in their history that India have suffered a whitewash in a series of three or more ODIs.

India will now play a two-match Test series against NZ starting 21st February.