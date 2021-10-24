Ind vs Pak T20: Hardik Pandya Gives Big Update on Whether He Will Bowl if Required vs Pakistan

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that his back is fine at the moment and so far he has been ticking the right boxes in terms of preparing for the big match against Pakistan on Sunday. While speaking on the sidelines of the match against Pakistan, Pandya said that he doesn’t like to get too hyped up by the situation and prefers to stay away from social media.

“I don’t like to get too hyped by the situation, and my family make sure of that too. I stay away from social media because you do get excited and get the vibes,” Pandya told former England captain Nasser Hussain just after the toss.

The 28-year-old said that he likes to keep things simple and leave emotions out of the way and be as professional as possible.

“It’s simple, and we leave emotions out of the way, and keep things professional. We make sure we tick the right boxes, and do the processes right,” added Pandya.

On being asked when he would be fit enough to bowl and how the back is shaping up, Pandya revealed, “The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won’t be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl.”

Earlier, Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first. India decided to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur for the big match while Pakistan decided to leave out Haider Ali from the 12-member squad announced yesterday.