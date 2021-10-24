Dubai: India takes on Pakistan on Sunday in what is being labelled as the biggest game of the cricketing calendar. The two captains – Virat Kohli and Babar Azam – would be the key for their sides, no doubt. Ahead of the game, ex-Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq explained why Kohli would be under more pressure than Babar.

Inzamam reckons Kohli would be under pressure because he would be leading a side who are title contenders and the other reason is the fact that his personal form with the bat is nowhere close to what is expected of him.

Inzamam told Geo News: “Usually both the captains are under pressure in an India-Pakistan World Cup game, but this time Kohli will be under more pressure than Babar. Firstly, he’s leading the favourite side, so naturally, he will be under pressure. Secondly, he has not produced big innings for two years, and then thirdly, this is his last tournament as captain. So, there are many reasons that would keep Kohli under pressure in this match.”

Inzamam also went on to lavish praise on the current Pakistan captain. He reckons that Babar’s best and peak is yet to come. He added: “A batter’s peak starts after he crosses 30, only then he gets to his peak and gives his best. Babar has yet to enter his 30s and he has already achieved a lot. I believe that his best and his peak is yet to come and he’ll serve Pakistan for a longer period and name almost every batting record to his credit.”