Dubai: Ahead of India vs Pakistan blockbuster on Sunday, senior pacer Mohammed Amir passed advise for Babar Azam and Co. He reckoned at times Pakistan is very good and on other occasions, they do not turn up with their best. He urged Babar and his side to be cautious of that.

Amir tweeted: “Motivation for today’s Match PAKISTAN cricket at his best one minute down next minute up samj to gaye hn gay sare go well boys.”

Amir was one of the stars when Pakistan beat India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final. He picked up the key wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early to peg back India. It would be interesting to see which Pakistan turns up for the tie.

Pakistan looks strong on paper, but India starts overwhelming favourites, thanks to their recent form and their record over the Men in Green in World Cups. Pakistan has never defeated India in a WC game and they would like to rewrite history in Dubai.

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.