Dubai: Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Virat Kohli has faced a lot of media scrutiny in recent times, but when India needed him the most – he came good. Against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, Kohli came in to bat after Rohit Sharma perished for a golden duck.

Kohli saved the day as he scored 57 off 49 balls to help India post 151 for seven. During his 49-ball stay, Kohli became the 1st batter to score 500 runs against Pakistan in ICC limited-overs tournaments. Heading into the match, Kohli needed 20 runs to reach the mark.

Kohli’s runs did not come at a flying tempo, but he did just what was needed after India was pegged back in the powerplay by Shaheen Afridi’s double strike.