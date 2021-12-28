Centurion: India started the day right on top after a break of a day due to rain at Centurion during the first Test. With 272 for three, India was hoping they would get near to 400. Unfortunately, once centurion KL Rahul (123) perished, wickets tumbled and the hosts were on top.

Ajinkya Rahane (48) was the next to go and he was followed by Ravi Ashwin (4). It seemed Rishabh Pant (8) would get things back on track, but he too did not last long.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi were picking wickets while the Indian lower-order were just throwing away their wickets.

This upset the fans and they started reacting on Twitter. While some fans reacted hilariously, others compared it to what happened to England in the Ashes:

Australia won by an innings with 267 on board India will do that here with 320 #SAvIND Abhijeet (@TheYorkerBall) December 28, 2021

India did England here 😭#SAvIND Nishant verma (@nishantverma589) December 28, 2021