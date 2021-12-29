Centurion: With India in total control of the match at Centurion, ex-opener Aakash Chopra has made a big prediction for Day 4 of the first Test. After 18 wickets fell on the third day of the Test, Chopra reckons India would not have to declare as they would be allout and that would make things interesting moving ahead.

“I feel India will be all out. The match is running very fast. India will get bowled out on Day 4 and there will be excitement in the match,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Despite having lost Mayank Agarwal, Chopra said India would need at least two fifty-run stands to keep them in good stead. He added: “I feel there will definitely be two partnerships of 50 or more runs. There are a lot of chances of wickets falling with the new ball, you have already lost Mayank. But I am still seeing two half-century partnerships from here, there is hope.”

Chopra also reckoned that Kagiso Rabada would be the pick of the South African bowlers. He predicted that Rabada would pick four wickets or more in India’s second essay.