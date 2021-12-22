Centurion: In what has come as a massive setback for the hosts, pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the Tests against India after picking up an injury. Nortje’s absence is bound to give India some respite belives ex-Pakistan skipper Salman Butt. Rated as one of the finest pacers in the country, Butt reckons Indian batters would be happy not to face him. Butt also said that it is a big loss for the hists and Nortje has the ability to make a significant impact.

Butt said this while speaking on his YouTube channel: “Indian batters will breathe a sigh of relief as Anrich Nortje has been ruled out. He’s known to bowl short-pitched deliveries and can make a significant impact with his line and length. Definitely an advantage to the Indian team.”

#Proteas Squad update 🚨 Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match #BetwayTestSeries due to a persistent injury 🚑 No replacement will be brought in#SAvIND #FreedomSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/5R8gnwdcpF Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 21, 2021

CSA is yet to announce Nortje’s replacement.

Like SA would miss Nortje, India will also not have their regular Test opener, Rohit Sharma, who picked up an injury during practice in Mumbai.

South Africa’s Test squad

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier

Test Series Schedule

1st Test: 26-30 December 2021 (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

2nd Test:3-7 January 2022 (Wanderers, Johannesburg)

3rd Test: 11-15 January 2022 (Newlands, Cape Town)