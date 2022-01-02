Johannesburg: Virat Kohli has not lived up to ‘Virat Kohli Standards’ over the past two years. Considering he is arguably the best batter of the generation, it is surprising that he has not got a three-figure score in over 50 international innings. Kohli, who has had fingers pointed at him, would hope he can turn things around in 2022.

India takes on South Africa in the second Test at the Wanderers, Johannesburg on January 3. With a lead of 1-0, India would start favourites.

India Test captain Virat Kohli would be seven runs away from a milestone at Wanderers. He needs that many runs to become the highest run-getter as an overseas batter at the Wanderers. At the Wanderers, he has a couple of fifties and a century. He has amassed 310 runs in two Tests at the venue.

He would go past ex-New Zealand batter John Reid, who has scored 316 runs in two Tests.