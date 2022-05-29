Ahmedabad: In what would come as a massive relief for Indian players, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that starting from the India-South Africa series – there would be no bio-bubbles for players. Shah said that there would be a mandatory Covid test for players, but they do not have to be in a bubble for the course of the series.

“If I am not wrong the bio-bubble for IPL 2022 was the last. For Ind-SA series onwards, players would be tested (for Covid), but will not be any bio-bubble,” Shah told The Times of India.

Since Covid, players have been forced to stay in bio-bubbles for safety reasons. But that has not helped a few players who have mentally suffered from being in a bio-bubble. Big players also pulled out of competitions and tours because of bio-bubbles. In all likelihood, that is going to change.