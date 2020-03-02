In order to bolster their batting unit, South Africa have recalled their former captain Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen for the three-match ODI series against India, starting March 12 in Dharamsala. Left-arm spinner George Linde has also received his maiden call-up in the 15-man squad in place of first-choice spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, who is giving the series a miss as his wife is expecting the birth of their first-born child. Linde had made his Test debut during the tour of India last October.

The 35-year-old du Plessis has not played an ODI for South Africa since their disappointing show at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in UK. South Africa failed to make it to the knockouts of the quadrennial event under du Plessis leadership. Newcomer Kyle Verreynne has been retained for the India series after impressing selectors with his knock of 48 off 64 on debut against Australia in Paarl on Saturday.

Keshav Maharaj and Lutho Sipamla are also among the retained players.

“The selections are a continuation of Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) search for the next generation of Proteas who will potentially represent the country in the 2023 ICC World Cup in India…,” Cricket South Africa said in a statement.

“It is also a good opportunity for the players selected to put their hands up and show what they are capable of in the tough playing conditions of India,” it added.

Lead pacer Kagiso Rabada remained unavailable due to a groin strain. South Africa had toured India for three Tests and as many T20s last year. They drew the T20 series before being hammered in Tests.

Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj. #ProteaFire #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/NL8SklhWsU Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 2, 2020

CSA independent selector Linda Zondi expressed the panel’s pleasure at its chosen team as it continues the team’s rebuild after the loss of several senior players over the last 18 months.

“It is exciting to see the amount of competition for spots that we have within the team and in the franchises, it’s a good headache for us as selectors to have,” he commented.

“We are satisfied with our picks for what will certainly be a challenging tour of India. We saw some promising performances last year from the T20 squad that travelled there and we wanted to give a player like George Linde another crack at the conditions which seemed to really suit him,” added Zondi.

SQUAD:

