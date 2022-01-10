Cape Town: With Virat Kohli set to return to lead the side after missing out on the Johannesburg Test, there are question marks over Mohammed Siraj’s participation in the third and final Test after the pacer pulled his hamstring. While speculations and reports suggest that there would be a toss-up between Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav as Siraj’s replacement, ex-India spinner Harbhajan Singh has suggested a bizarre and out-of-the-box choice.

Despite the Newlands pitch traditionally assisting pacers, Harbhajan wants India to go in with two spinners. While Ravi Ashwin picks himself automatically, Harbhajan reckons Jayant Yadav could be drafted in the XI.

“Every time I have played here, my best analysis have come at this venue. I picked up seven wickets in an innings in Cape Town. Even other spinners have performed well. So India too I feel should field two spinners at this venue. Who partners Ashwin from the other end is something Rahul Dravid and the team management will have to ponder,” he said on his YouTube channel.