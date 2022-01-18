Paarl: Ahead of the first ODI at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday, interim skipper KL Rahul spoke to the media and lavished praise on the ex-ODI captain of the side, Virat Kohli. Hailing his leadership skills, Rahul said he hopes to get the best out of his players as Kohli did.

“Virat Kohli has the amazing ability to get the best out of all players. That is something I have learnt from him & hopefully I can do the same as captain,” Rahul said.