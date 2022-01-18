<strong>Paarl:</strong> Ahead of the first ODI at Boland Park, Paarl on Wednesday, interim skipper KL Rahul spoke to the media and lavished praise on the ex-ODI captain of the side, Virat Kohli. Hailing his leadership skills, Rahul said he hopes to get the best out of his players as Kohli did. <p></p> <p></p>"Virat Kohli has the amazing ability to get the best out of all players. That is something I have learnt from him &amp; hopefully I can do the same as captain," Rahul said. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;