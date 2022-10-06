Lucknow: India is taking on South Africa in the first of the three-match ODI series in Lucknow. Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bowl. Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock gave South Africa a good start and added 49 runs for the first wicket before Janneman Malan departed. He was dismissed by Shardul Thakur. Temba Bavuma, who had a terrible T20I series, failed to make an impact in this game as well as he was bamboozled by Shardul Thakur, who picked up his second wicket.

Then came Aiden Markram, who was sent back to the pavilion for a five-ball duck. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a sensational delivery to get rid of him. The delivery pitched on off and spun back to hit the stumps, leaving Markram shellshocked. The delivery reminded fans the ball Kuldeep Yadav bowled to Babar Azam in the 2019 World Cup.

Meanwhile, South Africa also lost Quinton de Kock for an individual score of 48, leaving South Africa in trouble at 110-4. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen have since then stabilized the inning with a 35 run partnership. South Africa are 145-4 at the time of writing in 27 overs. Notably, the match has been reduced to 40 overs a side due to rain.

India are playing a completely different side that featured in the T20I series and T20 World Cup bound players are not part of the ODI series.