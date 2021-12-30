Centurion: India needs six wickets to win, while South Africa requires 211 runs to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat. The game is well poised for a cracking final day at Centurion. At the moment, the Virat Kohli-led side is right on top, but they may still get robbed of a famous win and have to settle for a draw. For the unlikely event to happen, here are a few factors that could aid it.

Dean Elgar: The opening batter is also the leader of his side. He is technically sound and can survive the pace battery of India. He missed out on the first essay and would be determined to make up for it. He has already faced 122 balls and has got a fair idea of the strip. Ashwin has dismissed him on six occasions and he could be used more often to send him back in the hut.