New Delhi: India is set to collide against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in a three match T20I series after a thrilling 2-1 series win against the Ozs. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were not included in the squad as they were provided with mandatory rest ahead of the T20 World Cup down under. Now, Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Deepak Hooda have been ruled out from the team.

Mohammed Shami is yet to recover from Covid-19 which forced him to miss out in the series against Australia. Umesh Yadav remain in the team as his replacement for the series against Proteas and Umran Malik has been put in stand-by for the three matches series. He would still travel with India to Australia as the member of reserves for the World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda has ruled out of the series because of a back injury, which allowed Shreyas Iyer to make his way into the squad from stand by. This will be a crucial opportunity for Iyer to prove himself once he gets the opportunity to play in playing XI as he too would be traveling as the reserve for the T20I World Cup down under.

Shahbaz Ahmed is also drafted into the squad for Hardik Pandya as he is been put on mandatory rest for the series alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar.