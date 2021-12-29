Centurion: After a washout on day 2, the game moved in a fast-forward mode on Tuesday at SuperSport Park, Centurion. India lost seven wickets in 55 runs, while the hosts lost all 10. At the start of day 4, India would be in command as they would like to extend their lead and then put pressure on the hosts in the fourth essay.

On Day 3, under-fire India captain Virat Kohli was spotted dancing at the fag end of the day during a change of overs. It seemed like he was in a good headspace because of the strong position India was in.

Here is the video of Kohli dancing that is now going viral: