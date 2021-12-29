Centurion: All hell broke loose in the Indian camp when Jasprit Bumrah twisted his ankle in his delivery stride on Tuesday at Centurion during the first Test. Bumrah was immediately taken off the ground for medical attention. That created panic in the Indian ranks as Bumrah is a key member of the side. The Indian board soon provided an update for fans where they confirmed that Bumrah had sprained his ankle.

After a 30-minute break, Bumrah was back on and he was welcomed by India captain Virat Kohli in the most loving manner. With an arm around his shoulder, Kohli had a word with Bumrah as he returned.

Here are pictures of Kohli welcoming India’s premier pacer:

Given all that happened in the buildup, was amazing to see Virat Kohli maintain his hysterical energy on the field. The encouragement for Bumrah with his words and gesture here..so good to see! Like him or not, this guy’s zest rubs off on others..#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/666YI10941 Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) December 28, 2021

Captain Virat Kohli appreciate and clapping for Jasprit Bumrah when he entered after recovering his injury. pic.twitter.com/8gt4iTNC1C (@iamsohail__1) December 28, 2021

With a 146-run lead after three days, India is well and truly on top in the opening Test and credit must be given to Mohammed Shami, who picked up five wickets to bundle out the hosts.