New Delhi: India started 2023 with victory thanks to some good bowling by Mavi, Harshal Patel (2-41) and Umran Malik (2-27) and two plucky run-outs off desperate attempts as they prevailed over Sri Lanka in a last-ball thriller.

With a modest 162 to defend, India needed to get early wickets to put Sri Lanka under pressure and they did just that, eventually getting them all out for 160 in 20 overs.

Young pacer Umran Malik bowled a brilliant spell that saw him take two wickets and concede just 27 runs in his four-over spell. His spell included the big wickets of Charith Asalanka and Sri Lankan captain Shanaka which helped India seal a 2-run win in a last-over thriller.

It was Umran’s dismissal of Shanaka that caught the attention of the world as the speedometre showed him touching the 155 kmph mark. The 23-year-old’s stunning effort impressed cricket fans across the globe and took social media by storm.

Once Umran malik bowls in Australia & south african he will break all record’s. Imagine generating 150+kph on indian dead pitch’s. Bowlers like archer and rabada was barley clocking 140kph in india. Still alot of works needs to be done. #INDvSL @vipin mishra ?? (@viplnt) January 3, 2023

Umran Malik clocked 155 kph delivery in the first T20I?? pic.twitter.com/e8hcGf5Gcb Saras Singh (@Ae_kash_ke_hum) January 3, 2023

155kmph ? Speed of bowl on which Umran got Dasun out.. That’s fuckin speed boss …?@umran_malik_01, keep going for the kill bro … International Cricket is where you’ll write your glory .. Dhruv (@Dhruv_180) January 3, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH ) player, Umran has managed to touch the 157 kmph mark in the IPL game against Delhi Capitals. Umran was all set to win the fastest delivery award in IPL 2022 but Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferugson’s 157.3 kmph stunner in the final beat him to the record.