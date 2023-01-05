Pune: Hardik Pandya-led Team India is set to compete against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Men in Blue side came out victorious in the first match in a thrilling final over clash. They would now have the opportunity to seal the series 2-0. Hardik Pandya has been undefeated in his assignments as the skipper and has received tons of praise for that.

However, Hardik’s angry and frustrated reaction toward his teammates as the match got into clutch moments wasn’t much appreciated by fans and now a former BCCI sector has given a piece of advice for his future assignments.

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim during an interview on India News said that Hardik needs to work on this aspect of captaincy. He said “I think he needs to focus on his attitude. Everyone likes him as a player because of his attitude. As a captain, if you show a lot of emotions on the field, players will get fearful. I don’t think that’s the right thing for a team to grow. You have to trust your players.”

Saba Karim also appreciated Hardik Pandya for being willing to put his team in a difficult position to give them exposure of such scenarios and prepare them for future situations like these. He also praised him for handling the debutant Shivam Mavi well who grabbed four wickets in the match.

He said “I liked two things about captain Hardik Pandya. He said that he wanted to bat regardless of the toss. It means he knows the challenges ahead; bilateral matches are aside, but you have to learn something in every match and put your team in a tough situation.”

“The second thing is that debutant Shivam Mavi bowled in the powerplay. It means that, as a captain, he wants to lead by example,” he added