IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka Skipper Dasun Shanaka Receives Massive Praise Following Match-winning Allround Performance

New Delhi: Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1 on Thursday, Put into bat, skipper Dasun Shanaka (56) and Kusal Mendis (53) scored crucial half-centuries in the first innings to take Sri Lanka’s score to 206 for 6.

Two closely-contested games. Once more, the team batting first wins at Pune. Dasun Shanaka’s love for India is of another level takes his game few notches higher vs India. #IndvSL Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 5, 2023

The Men in Blue chasing a 200-plus target struggled as their top-order crumbled under pressure before Axar Patel (65) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) ignited Indian hopes with a 91-run partnership.

Congratulations @dasunshanaka1 for scoring the fastest T20 fifty by a Sri Lankan and to the team for a fantastic win ! Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) January 5, 2023

However, once their partnership was broken the hosts couldn’t get over the line and fell short of the target by 16 runs. Dasun Shanaka performed exceptionally well with both bat and ball. He first smashed the fastest T20I fifty by a Sri Lankan batter in just 20 balls and his match-winning final over sealed the deal.

A game to remember for Shanaka. Good contributions from Mendis, Asalanka, Rajitha and Madushanka. Good job boys?? And what an entertaining partnership that was from Axar and SKY? A great game of cricket?#INDvSL Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) January 5, 2023

India needed 21 runs in the final over and he only gave 4 runs in it and dismissed both set batters Axar Patel and Shivam Mavi. His allround heroics were the biggest asset for Sri Lanka’s victory.

Always rated Dasun shanaka high. Solid hitting that. #INDvSL Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 5, 2023

Shanaka has received massive praise from not only fans but also big cricketing names like Sanath Jayasuriya, Lasith Malinga and Irfan Pathan.

If Bangladesh players like Liton Das & Shakib Al Hasan can be picked by IPL teams despite being out for a month, why can’t Sri Lankan cricketers like Dasun Shanaka & Kusal Mendis get a chance? Just because they’re missing matches until April 8th!! #INDvSL #IPL2023 #Shanaka #SLC Pawan Hewage (@hewage_pawan) January 5, 2023

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 206/6 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 52, Dasun Shanaka 56 not out, Charith Asalanka 37, Pathum Nissanka 33; Umran Malik 3-48, Axar Patel 2-24) beat India 190/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 51, Axar Patel 65, Shivam Mavi 26; Dasun Shanaka 2-4, Kasun Rajitha 2-22, Dilshan Madushanka 2-45) by 16 runs