IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: Sri Lanka Skipper Dasun Shanaka Receives Massive Praise Following Match-winning Allround Performance
New Delhi: Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1 on Thursday, Put into bat, skipper Dasun Shanaka (56) and Kusal Mendis (53) scored crucial half-centuries in the first innings to take Sri Lanka’s score to 206 for 6.

The Men in Blue chasing a 200-plus target struggled as their top-order crumbled under pressure before Axar Patel (65) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) ignited Indian hopes with a 91-run partnership.

However, once their partnership was broken the hosts couldn’t get over the line and fell short of the target by 16 runs. Dasun Shanaka performed exceptionally well with both bat and ball. He first smashed the fastest T20I fifty by a Sri Lankan batter in just 20 balls and his match-winning final over sealed the deal.

India needed 21 runs in the final over and he only gave 4 runs in it and dismissed both set batters Axar Patel and Shivam Mavi. His allround heroics were the biggest asset for Sri Lanka’s victory.

Shanaka has received massive praise from not only fans but also big cricketing names like Sanath Jayasuriya, Lasith Malinga and Irfan Pathan.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 206/6 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 52, Dasun Shanaka 56 not out, Charith Asalanka 37, Pathum Nissanka 33; Umran Malik 3-48, Axar Patel 2-24) beat India 190/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 51, Axar Patel 65, Shivam Mavi 26; Dasun Shanaka 2-4, Kasun Rajitha 2-22, Dilshan Madushanka 2-45) by 16 runs