<strong>Thiruvananthapuram: </strong>Rohit Sharma's Team India is competing against Dasun Shanka-led Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in the third and final ODI of the series. The Indian skipper won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shuman Gill joined an astonishing opening stand of 95 runs. However, it came to an end with Chamika Karunaratne striking and getting the big wicket of Rohit Sharna. He got out after scoring 42 runs.

Shubman Gill departs after a brilliant knock of 116 of 97 deliveries.

Live - https://t.co/q4nA9Ff9Q2 #INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/R2DVFeZu4O

BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2023

Shubman Gill's cover drive ?? #INDvSL

Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) January 15, 2023

An untroubled century, an unhurried innings. Shubman Gill has been majestic

Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2023

Then Virat Kohli joined Shubman Gill and kept the pace going. They joined a blazing partnership of 131 runs and completed their half-century and century simultaneously. Shubman Gill smashed his second ODI ton and demonstrated his astonishing form in the 50-over format.

Shubman Gill continues to build and learn. Generation next!????.

Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 15, 2023

So happy to see that Shubman Gill converted his start into a good ?. He has looked so good throughout this series that it was only a matter of time #INDvsSL

Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 15, 2023

Although, his knock was put to an end by Kasun Rajitha. He departed after scoring 116 runs of just 97 deliveries. His knock is being appreciated by everyone and Ian Bishop even called him the next-generation talent. Even fams stormed twitter for appreciating the Indian opener and his name started trending on twitter.