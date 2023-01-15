IND Vs SL 3rd ODI: Cricket Fraternity Laud Shubman Gill Following His Second ODI Ton
Shubman Gill

Thiruvananthapuram: Rohit Sharma’s Team India is competing against Dasun Shanka-led Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram in the third and final ODI of the series. The Indian skipper won the toss and elected to bat first.

The Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shuman Gill joined an astonishing opening stand of 95 runs. However, it came to an end with Chamika Karunaratne striking and getting the big wicket of Rohit Sharna. He got out after scoring 42 runs.

Then Virat Kohli joined Shubman Gill and kept the pace going. They joined a blazing partnership of 131 runs and completed their half-century and century simultaneously. Shubman Gill smashed his second ODI ton and demonstrated his astonishing form in the 50-over format.

Although, his knock was put to an end by Kasun Rajitha. He departed after scoring 116 runs of just 97 deliveries. His knock is being appreciated by everyone and Ian Bishop even called him the next-generation talent. Even fams stormed twitter for appreciating the Indian opener and his name started trending on twitter.