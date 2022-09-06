<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri Lanka</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>India will clash against Sri Lanka in the 3rd match of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium on 6th September at 7:30 PM IST. Sri Lanka has already got a victory in their first match of the Super Four stage against Afghanistan while India lost the last match against their arch-rival Pakistan in the same leg. <p></p> <p></p>India and Sri Lanka have played 25 T20Is so far. India has won 17 matches out of them whereas Sri Lanka got the victory in 7 matches. 1 of them didn't lead to any result. <p></p> <p></p>The clash against the island nation has come up as a do-or-die match for India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Asia Cup 2022, Super Four Match 3, At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction IND VS SL 2022: Best players list of IND vs SL, India Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between India &amp; Sri Lanka will take place at 7:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IND vs SL My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli (vc), Rohit Sharma , Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (c), Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>IND vs SL Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>India:</strong> KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Sri Lanka:</strong> Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.