India will clash against Sri Lanka in the 3rd match of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium on 6th September at 7:30 PM IST. Sri Lanka has already got a victory in their first match of the Super Four stage against Afghanistan while India lost the last match against their arch-rival Pakistan in the same leg.

India and Sri Lanka have played 25 T20Is so far. India has won 17 matches out of them whereas Sri Lanka got the victory in 7 matches. 1 of them didn’t lead to any result.

The clash against the island nation has come up as a do-or-die match for India.

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Sri Lanka: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Asia Cup 2022, Super Four Match 3, At Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TOSS: The match toss between India & Sri Lanka will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IND vs SL My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (vc), Rohit Sharma , Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (c), Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

IND vs SL Probable XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.