Thiruvananthapuram: Team India is currently leading the three-match ODI series 2-0. The Men in Blue’s allround performance helped their side earn quite comfortable victories in both matches. Kuldeep Yadav was awarded player of the match in the second ODI for his astonishing spell. He grabbed 3 big wickets at crucial times and helped in collapsing of Sri Lankan batting order.

Kuldeep Yadav got the opportunity in the playing 11 after Yuzi Chahal was ruled out due to an injury, he suffered in the first ODI. He has failed to get consistent opportunities in the team and has been in and out a lot in the past couple of years.

The former Indian Cricketer talked about this during a conversation with ESPN CricInfo and demanded that Kuldeep should be given consistent opportunities. He said “Kuldeep broke the back of the Sri Lankan batting with those three wickets. In white-ball cricket, you need bowlers who can pick wickets in the middle overs and I hope the selectors give Kuldeep a consistent run of chances in white-ball cricket at least.”

“Kuldeep deserves all the praise for producing such performances consistently in whatever little chances that he gets. He is always the first one to be dropped from the team and it’s never easy to bounce back in the limited chances,” Jaffer added.

Kuldeep also talked about how he keeps himself ready whenever the chances arrive. He said “However, team combinations are important, I don’t think too much about it, just focused on doing my best when the chances come.”