Rajkot: Suryakumar Yadav smashed an astonishing century in the third and final T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot and played a heroic role as India won the T20I series 2-1 against Sri Lanka. This was his third T20I century and it came at a really crucial time as the series was leveled at 1-1 and it was a must-win game for Team India.

The whole cricketing fraternity has been praising Surya for his knock, consistency, and arsenal of extraordinary shots he possesses. He is currently at the top of the T20I ranking and time after time proves why he deserves that spot.

Suryakumar Yadav is often compared with the iconic South African batter AB de Villiers for his 360-degree approach and endless arsenal of extraordinary shots. However, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja during a recent conversation with Cricbuzz said that Surya is more consistent in comparison to AB de Villiers.

He said “Suryakumar Yadav is one step ahead. With AB de Villiers, he is the finest we’ve seen, no doubt. But his [Surya’s] consistency is definitely more. What he adds is the wrist work which AB didn’t have. Those shots were coming because of the wrist work, either this way or that. Even with the sweep, he has variations. Be it a full-arm sweep or just a work of the wrists, I think, his wrists are superior to the power often we speak about.”

Ajay Jadeja then also compared him with Andre Russell and said “We have another example where we talk about Andre Russell. We enjoy him when he hits it hard but we have a man who is scoring at a better strike rate and consistency. He has power but is not as strong as people want to be these days, rather ‘Russell Strong’.”

“He’s playing with you; not just with the ball but he’s playing with the bowler’s mind, with the opposition and the field,” he added.