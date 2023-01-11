Guwahati: Virat Kohli smashed his 45th ODI century at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, and helped Team India put on a huge total of 373 runs in the first innings. The Men in Blue then restricted the Lankan Lions to 306 and won the match by 67 runs. Virat Kohli was awarded with the player of the match award for his centurion knock.

The star Indian batter even equaled the ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar’s record of hitting 20 centuries in a single country, the joint-most by any batter. Virat Kohli ended his ODI century drought during the series in Bangladesh during the Chattogram ODI.

Virat Kohli is often compared with Sachin Tendulkar and is seen as the one person who would surpass him. These comparisons increase after every great knock played by Virat. However, former Indian Cricketer Gautam Gambhir doesn’t agree with the comparison between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Gautam Gambhir appreciated Virat Kohli’s knock but said you can’t compare Virat and Sachin. While talking on Star Sports, he said “you can’t compare Virat with Sachin. In Sachin’s era, there weren’t 5 players inside the 30-yard circle.”

Gambhir then even criticized Sri Lanka’s ordinary bowling. He said “It was pretty ordinary bowling. The top three of the Indian batting line-up have got lots and lots of runs behind them. Rohit and Kohli obviously, Shubman also has the ability to get so many runs in international cricket. And how easy it was for Rohit and Shubman to get runs today. That was a surprise for me. You have to be consistent and Sri Lanka’s bowling outing was very very disappointing for me.”