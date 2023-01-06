India To Drop Arshdeep Singh? Men In Blue's Likely XI For 3rd T20I 

New Delhi: The third and final T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will take place in Rajkot on Saturday (January 7). The series is level at 1-1, and the winner of the third T20I will bag the series as well. India lost the second T20I by 16 runs, and so for the third T20I, there are chances that they might tinker with the combination.

Here’s a look at the likely playing XI for Men in Blue.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan was only able to score 2 runs in the 2nd T20I. But will continue to bat at the top as he’s the first choice wicket-keeper batter in the squad.

Shubman Gill

Shubman made his T20I debut in Mumbai but in two matches, he has failed to deliver. Despite that he is likely to get one more chance.

Rahul Tripathi

Tripathi made his debut in the 2nd T20I but could only make two runs. He is also likely to get one more game, which will keep Ruturaj Gaikwad out of the playing XI.

Suryakumar Yadav

World’s No.1 batter Surya scored 51 runs from 36 balls in Pune. He will bat at No. 4.

Hardik Pandya

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya had a forgetful day with the bat in Pune during the 2nd T20I. He will hope to make amends for it in the series decider.

Deepak Hooda

Hooda rescued India in the first T20I with his unbeaten 41-run innings, but got out for cheap in 2nd match.

Axar Patel

Axar has impressed with the bat in both the matches. In first game he scored 31 not out and in the second, he top-scored for India by making 65 runs from 31 balls.

Shivam Mavi

Mavi failed to take any wicket in the 2nd T20I but impressed with the bat. He will bat at No. 8 and will open the bowling for India.

Arshdeep Singh

Even though Arshdeep made a forgetful start to 2023, he is unlikely to get dropped.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal is India’s second leading wicket taker in T20Is, but has been struggling for quite some time. But that is not going to cost him a place.

Umran Malik

Umran has dismissed five batters in two matches played so far. He has impressed with his pace and wicket taking abilities and will hope to maintain his ace form.