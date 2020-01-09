India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is one wicket away from becoming India’s leading wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Returning from an injury lay-off, Bumrah stands on the verge of registering massive milestone when India will take on Sri Lanka in the third and final match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground, Pune on Friday. Currently, he is tied with Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal with 52 wickets to his name.

The 26-year-old Bumrah has 52 wickets under his belt in 44 matches while Chahal took only 36 matches. Ashwin, on the other hand, has taken 46 matches.

Playing his first match nearly after four months, all eyes were on Bumrah in the second T20I in Indore which India won comfortably by seven wickets. The first T20I was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and damp patches on the pitch.

Bumrah, who has been out of action after India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August last year due to a stress fracture on his back. He looked a tad rusty in the match in Indore and started off with a wide in the first ball. Despite showing some signs of brilliance with both new and old ball, the former world number one T20I bowler did erred on his line and length.

SL openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Avishka Fernando hit boundaries off him in the fourth over as India’s premier pacer looked a little out of form. But in the end, he bowled a superbly disguised slower to castle Dasun Shanaka in the 17th over.

Bumrah was taken for 12 in the final over by Wanindu Hasaranga (16*) who hit a hat-trick of fours to end the innings with a flourish as the fast bowler returned figures of 1/31 in his four overs.