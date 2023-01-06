Rajkot: India will aim to seal the T20I series against Sri Lanka when both teams face in the third and final game at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium on Saturday. The India vs Sri Lanka third T20I starts at 7 PM IST.

India won the first game in Rajkot by two runs before the Islanders made a brilliant comeback in the next. The hammering to the young Indian pace attack of Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik was one of the reasons behind India’s 16-run loss in the second game.

While the Indian pacers lac ked line and length, Arshdeep’s five no balls in two balls was another area where India slipped. On the batting front, the top order once again failed to provide a solid start.

India were five down with just 57 on board while chasing a mammoth 207. Although Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav brought India close to victory with brillant half centuries, it wasn’t enough at the end as India ended at 190/8.

On the other hand, the reigning Asia Cup champions came back strongly to level the series and are expected to give a solid fight once again on Saturday. However, they would like their middle order to perform better.

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I In India?

Star Sports channels and DD Sports will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I from 7 PM IST. The match will be played in Rajkot.

Where To Find Live Streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I on all android and apple devices.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara.