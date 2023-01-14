New Delhi: Virat Kohli is enjoying batting in the ODI series. He smashed his 45th ODI century in the first match and played a match-winning knock. However, his outing in the second match was quiet which he would like to change in the third and final ODI that would be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

Virat Kohli is hailed as the modern-day great and many cricketers both Indian and foreign look up to him and admire his game. Sri Lanka’s Chamika Karunaratne is one of them and he made that clear with his Instagram posts.

“People say it’s arrogance, they say it’s for the cameras, some say it’s for the show. The legend says he sees HUNGER. He says as long as there is hunger to be the best. You will WIN. VK 18 CK29,” said the caption of the post.

The teams arrived in Trivandrum on Friday, but Team India’s head coach, Rahul Dravid, was not present. Dravid took a health-related flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru early in the morning, according to media reports. During the second one-day international on Thursday at Eden Gardens, it was discovered that the Indian head coach was concerned about his blood pressure. Later, doctors from the Cricket Association of Bengal examined him.

After Rahul’s astonisahing hit on a tricky Eden Gardens track on Thursday, India chased down a 216-run target. At 86/4, the hosts were in a precarious position. That’s when KL stepped in and performed admirably under pressure to lead India to victory and a commanding 2-0 series advantage.